After winning the Carabao Cup, ten Hag chases another trophy: the match seen by the bookmakers

After the success in the Carabao Cup, against Newcastle, Manchester United aims to win another final, that of the FA Cup, with a title missing since 2016. But there is still a long way to go: the tournament is still in the round of 16 and the Red Devils have West Ham in front of them.

The Hammers are returning from the round 4-0 trimmed at Nottingham Forest in the league. Over 75,000 are expected at Old Trafford, with kick-off tomorrow at 20.45.

THE PREDICTION — Ten Hag made Old Trafford a fortress. The Red Devils have lost only two games at home this year (the first in the league in August and the first in the Europa League in September), drawing as many. Then only victories. And then there’s Rashford’s certainty: the English striker has always scored in the last seven league and cup games, including the final against Newcastle, with the exception of the Europa League match against Barcelona. For this reason, an interesting play can be the one that refers to the marker plus final outcome combo. In fact, the 1 + Rashford goal is worth 2.50 on the Sisal and Goldbet blackboard and 2.55 for Planetwin365. See also Binotto: "Leclerc turns the page. We still believe in the title"

QUOTES — The technical difference between the two teams, the euphoria of a trophy that has just been lifted and also the home factor make all the betting sites agree in considering United as the favorite to win. A success of the hosts is in fact worth 1.65 for GoldBet, StarCasinò Bet and Better. A success of Moyes’ men instead starts from 5.00 of Betfair and Better, to 5.25 of Sisal, up to 5.50 of bet365. A draw, which last occurred in the FA Cup in 2021, is worth 3.85 for Net Bet and Planetwin365, 3.90 for Sisal and 4.00 for bet365. Despite Manchester United occupying third position in the standings, and West Ham sixteenth, the two defenses are equal with 28 and 29 conceded respectively.

What makes the difference is the offensive department: 41 goals from the Red Davils, 23 from the Hammers. Despite the numbers for the bookies, Old Trafford could be a goal match worth 1.75 for StarCasinò Bet and Betfair and 1.80 for bet365. Slightly higher is the No Goal whose odds are fixed at 1.99 by Planetwin365 and at 2.05 by Betfair. The last matches between the two teams have not been characterized by a large number of goals but Wednesday’s match could be a match in which there will be no shortage of goals as evidenced by the odds: at 1.80 for bet365 and Betfair the Over 2.5, at 2.00 for GoldBet and 2.08 for StarCasino Bet the Under 2.5. The qualification for the next round for Manchester United is practically on ice, the passage of the round is in fact worth 1.29 for Sisal and 1.35 for Better. See also The 1×1 of the French team in their victory against Morocco in the World Cup semifinals

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — West Ham have not won at Manchester United since 22 September 2021 (0-1 with a goal from Lanzini) in a Carabao Cup match. This is the only knockout suffered by the Red Devils in their last 20 home games against the Hammers. In the last six meetings between the two teams, between league and cups, only once has the result led to an Over 2.5 (West Ham – Manchester United 1-2), for the rest all the other matches ended in Under 2.5.

February 28 – 2.13pm

