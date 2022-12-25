return the Premier League after the break for the World Cup, and with it they return to the pitch Manchester Utd Y Nottingham Forestfifth and eighteenth ranked in the English league, respectively.
Despite the a priori superiority of the red devilsthe historic team of the east midlandscurrent champions of the English Football League Championship (the English second division), will look for a victory that begins to move them away from the relegation places against those of erik tenhagwith the conspicuous absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
Date: December 27
Location: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Spanish, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: anthony taylor
Channel: DAZN
Online streaming: DAZN
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: ESPN Argentina
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 5:00 p.m.
Channel: unconfirmed
online streaming: Paramount+, Claro Video
Schedule: 2:00 p.m.
Channel: Telemundo, NBC Sports, USA Network
Online streaming: Peacock
Schedule: 12:00pm West Coast/3:00pm East Coast
WHERE TO SEE THE HIGHLIGHTS?
After the game, the best plays can be viewed on the Premier’s official page
MAN UTD: VDVEV
NOTTINGHAM FOREST: VEDVE
Manchester United News
Those of ten Hag come from beating the leader of the Championship, the Burnley F.C.in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. Those from Manchester return to the domestic competition after the media chaos that led to the departure of CR7 from the team and with the need to find a regularity that allows them to fight for the league title again.
Nottingham Forest News
The Tricky Treesfar from the golden age they enjoyed at the end of the 70s and beginning of the 80s (double championship of Champions Leagueneither more nor less), they are looking for a good result against United to try to channel their path towards permanence in the year of their return to the first division of English football.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest betting tip and prediction:
Ten Hag still has a lot, but a lot of work ahead of them with a group that hasn’t quite found the sensations and will be unable to defeat a very brave Nottingham Forest on the field.
Man United 2 – 2 Nottingham Forest
#Man #United #Nottingham #Forest #watch #streaming #online #latest #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply