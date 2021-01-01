Exclusive – Manchester United is convinced that Jadon Sancho’s transfer poker could pay off in the new year and that the 120 million euros that Borussia Dortmund asked for the Englishman last year will no longer exist. The Old Trafford club are confident of getting the winger for significantly less now.
United had already hoped to sign Sancho in September 2019. Almost a year ago, the signs pointed strongly to a transfer in summer 2020. At that time, the Red Devils are said to have been ready to break their transfer record and pay up to 135 million euros.
However, the aftermath of the March coronavirus pandemic and the associated impact on club revenue and transfer budget was a key moment in the transfer saga, and United subsequently refused to pay more than € 110m when the summer transfer window opened.
Dortmund, on the other hand, did not deviate from its demand of at least 120 million euros and set a deadline until mid-August, which should give BVB time to sign and integrate a replacement if necessary before the new season. But that deadline passed and there were no signs that the icy stalemate was about to thaw by deadline day in October.
As 90min confirmed in November, United is still interested in Sancho and will try again to close a deal. Meanwhile, the club bosses of the English record champions believe that they are in a strong position to bring a transfer over the line this year and to do so for less than 110 million euros.
Sancho himself was already very interested in joining United and becoming an important part of the project last summer, even if he didn’t make a formal transfer request to Dortmund at the time. But the failed move has affected him this season – after 13 match days so far, he has not yet scored a goal in the Bundesliga, plus only four assists, which are extremely modest compared to last year.
90min learned from sourcesthat United are not worried about the form low and still see the 20-year-old as the ideal reinforcement. It remains to be seen whether Dortmund will actually lower the transfer fee, but United firmly believes that the current circumstances will push the final amount down.
Sancho’s representatives have made it clear that they are ready to consider all options after the proposed United transfer failed this summer. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have shown interest, but none of the clubs mentioned have so far indicated that they are ready to make a formal offer for Sancho.
Overall, the player’s will to join United has not changed. The Red Devils absolutely want to avoid a repeat of last year and are striving for an early agreement this time, especially since the European Championship postponed to 2021 may make it difficult to hold talks. With that in mind, United could try to reach an agreement before the tournament kicks off in June.
