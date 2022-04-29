Greenwood was arrested in January after the woman posted photos online showing the consequences of the assault. He was released on bail but has not played a single game for his club since, which has suspended him until further notice.

The investigation into the allegations is still ongoing. It could take until mid-June before Greenwood has to appear in court. Until then, he remains free on bail.

In response to the allegations, Nike has suspended a sponsorship deal with Greenwood. Gamemaker Electronic Arts has removed its name and likeness from the popular football game FIFA 22.

