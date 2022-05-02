The Manchester United selection is looking forward to the arrival of trainer Erik ten Hag, says defender Diogo Dalot. Ten Hag must try to push United back to the top of England and Europe from next summer.

“I don’t think you need to look very much at him to see that he is a great trainer,” Dalot told Sky Sports. ,,What he has shown at Ajax is really great. He plays attractive football and I think every United fan is delighted to have a coach like him. And I think we as players too.”

Ten Hag (52), who is close to the national title with Ajax, signed a three-year contract a week and a half ago, with an option for a fourth season. ,,It’s nice for us that it’s clear who we’ll be dealing with next season. We now know what to expect before we go into the summer break,” said the 23-year-old Portuguese.

"And then we have time in preparation to work together and build on our ideas before the new season starts," said Dalot, who also said he hopes his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo will remain attached to United. "I can't help but admire the way he works and what kind of person he is. The numbers he shows don't lie. So we hope to keep him there."

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League. The team of interim coach Ralf Rangnick will face Brentford on Monday evening. That game must be won if the club still has any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.