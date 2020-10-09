That Manchester United was interested in signing Jadon Sancho is well known. However, the Red Devils should have one more BVB-Actor have had their sights on how ESPN reports: Nico Schulz.
As reported on the US TV broadcaster’s online portal, Manchester United is said to have submitted an offer for Schulz on Deadline Day. According to this, they wanted to borrow the BVB’s left-back for a year against a loan fee of one million euros and the assumption of his annual salary.
Those responsible in Dortmund are said to have reacted “irritated” to the offer and, among other things, questioned United’s scouting. It goes on to say that they are surprised that the club has shown interest in a player who spends most of the time on the bench. In addition, BVB Schulz does not want to give up because of the tight schedule, the German national player has been scheduled for this season.
Last summer Schulz moved from TSG Hoffenheim to Dortmund for 25 million euros, but so far he has not been able to prevail against the German runner-up. Raphael Guerreiro is on the left defense, behind which Schulz has to wait patiently for his chance.
Due to a calf injury, he missed the start of the season, after his comeback against SC Freiburg (4: 0) he collected important minutes in the friendly match of the German national team against Turkey (3: 3). How much match practice Schulz will receive in Dortmund in the coming months is open, however. Thorgan Hazard has proven to be a promising wingback in the wake of injury concerns on the full-back positions and could increase the pressure in the competition again. It cannot be ruled out that the rumors of parting about the 27-year-old Schulz, who has a contract until 2024, will continue to increase as a result. In the past few months there had been speculations about an escape after just one season.
