A deadline day move from Man United for wing-back Nico Schulz left Dortmund “baffled,” sources have told @uersfeld. The proposal included a € 1m loan fee and left Dortmund questioning the credentials of United’s recruitment and scouting team: https://t.co/8PwqR4aeWI pic.twitter.com/v0cmodlHMn – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 9, 2020

Due to a calf injury, he missed the start of the season, after his comeback against SC Freiburg (4: 0) he collected important minutes in the friendly match of the German national team against Turkey (3: 3). How much match practice Schulz will receive in Dortmund in the coming months is open, however. Thorgan Hazard has proven to be a promising wingback in the wake of injury concerns on the full-back positions and could increase the pressure in the competition again. It cannot be ruled out that the rumors of parting about the 27-year-old Schulz, who has a contract until 2024, will continue to increase as a result. In the past few months there had been speculations about an escape after just one season.