The three-time European champion needed to beat Bayern at the end of the group stage, with Copenhagen drawing with its guest, Galatasaray.

Neither matter happened, as Kingsley Coman scored from close range in the 70th minute for Bayern, which finished the first group unbeaten with 16 points.

United finished bottom of the group with four points, failing to even qualify for the Europa League qualifiers.

Copenhagen won in Denmark 1-0 to finish the group with eight points and qualify for the round of sixteen of the Champions League, while Galatasaray finished third with five points without even a chance to compete for a seat in the European League.

United won only once in six group matches, and their hopes of qualifying were in vain after wasting a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with host Galatasaray on November 29.

Bayern, who beat United 4-3 in their previous meeting in Munich, secured top spot in the group.