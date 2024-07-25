UK Man Loses 51 Kilograms on His Own in Six Months

A man from the UK was unable to ride a roller coaster because of his excess weight and began to lose weight on his own – with the help of diet and exercise. About this writes Nottinghamshire Live.

Reece Collington, 29, weighed 139.7 kilograms and wore size 3XL clothes. According to the man, he gained weight because he had been inactive since childhood and ate a lot of unhealthy food. Collington soon developed a food addiction, and he did not understand how to fight it. As the man explains, at that time he thought about food all the time: for example, during breakfast he was already dreaming about lunch.

Collington realized he had a weight problem in January 2023. He was at an amusement park and couldn’t get into a trolley seat. “It was humiliating,” Collington said. That’s when he decided to lose weight, going on a diet and incorporating exercise into his daily life. He lost 51 kilograms in six months.

The man still maintains healthy habits: he walks a lot, goes to the gym five times a week, and eats small portions. Collington noted that he began to feel much better. “I can dress the way I always wanted, I have new friends, and this has given me the confidence to go on dates again,” he explained.

