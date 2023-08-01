Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

In Japan, a man took his love of dogs to the extreme. He practices his passion anonymously. And only tells a few people about it.

Tokyo – Many dog ​​lovers have a breed of dog that they feel particularly attached to. For some, this is the dream dog. For others also a childhood pet with many good memories. Japanese YouTuber Toco expresses his love for his favorite dog breed in a slightly different way. For just under $12,000, he had a lifelike border collie costume made for him by the Japan-based company Zeppet, which among other things makes realistic body suits.

A man turns into a dog, fulfilling a childhood dream

The company features the finished costume on their website along with many other full body suits they have created. According to his review, Toco was very satisfied with the result. He writes: “Your professional skills and efforts have made my dream come true. Thank you for your hard work!”

With the lifelike full body suit, YouTuber Toco fulfills a childhood dream. With him, he regularly turns into a dog. © Screenshot/@I_want_to_be_an_animal/Youtube

The review also provides information about his motivation. “Since my childhood I had the vague idea of ​​becoming an animal. I wonder if it was a wish for transformation. To make this idea a reality, I decided to order a body suit in the shape of a real dog (collie).” Since then, he has regularly uploaded videos to his YouTube channel in which he appears as a dog.

Recently, Toco went for a walk in public as a dog for the first time

Toco doesn’t show his face on his YouTube channel because he wants to remain anonymous. His family and a few friends know about his extraordinary hobby, as does the British Mirror informed. However, he is careful about who he confides in.

Also, until recently, he had never been out in public in his costume. However, a few days ago he took his first walk as a dog. He recorded this step and the reactions of people and dogs to him in a short YouTube video.

Many users are amused or simply amazed in the comments below the video. But there is also positive feedback. For example, one user praised “Toco’s dedication to realism.” Another user wrote: “He wanted to be a dog and he did it. As bizarre as it is, I have to give him credit for making his dream come true.”

Meanwhile, for a real dog, a recent 40-mile journey didn't end the way it wanted. (sp)