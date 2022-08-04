Home page World

Of: Mick Oberbusch

Here the suspect drives the ghost train at the Annakirmes in Düren. He later turned himself in to the police. © Police Düren

Because he caused chemical substances to explode in a ghost train, the police were looking for a man with a photo. With success – he turned himself in to the police in Cologne.

Update from August 4, 3:23 p.m.: After Explosion of a prepared plastic bottle in a ghost train at the Annakirmes in Düren (North Rhine-Westphalia), the suspect has been taken into custody. A spokesman for the Aachen public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday afternoon the German Press Agency. The 40-year-old would be accused of causing an explosive explosion and attempting dangerous bodily harm.

The arrest warrant relates only to the incident in Düren. According to dpa information, the investigators assume that the man triggered a similar explosive device in a ghost train at the Düsseldorf fair two weeks ago. According to dpa information, the plastic bottle in Düren (a Diet Coke brand) looked exactly like the one in Düsseldorf. Aluminum foil was also found in Düsseldorf – as at the Annakirmes.

The 40-year-old turned himself in to the police on Wednesday evening after a photo of him was shown on the TV program “Aktenzeichen XY … unsolved”. The suspect’s motive was initially unclear. According to the police, he was initially silent.

Fair in NRW: man causes explosion in ghost train – photo search

First report from Wednesday, August 3, 9 p.m.: Düren – Scary incident on the popular Anna fair in Düren (NRW): The police Duren was alerted by the operator of the ghost train on Tuesday. He had noticed a popping noise and an acrid smell inside the train during operation. He stopped the operation and found a broken PET bottle and rolled up aluminum paper. The operator ventilated the interior using a smoke extraction system and continued operations.

Annakirmes Düren: That’s why the police searched for the suspect with a photo

No damage to property or personal injury was found. Nevertheless, the police were worried: On the Rhine fair in Dusseldorf there had been a similar case two weeks ago. In Düren, video material was secured from the ride, which shows how the suspect presses an object into a bottle. This led to a chemical reaction that was noticeable by the loud bang.

The police rated this as “attempted dangerous bodily harm and causing an explosive explosion”. Imagine what would have happened if the ride had caught fire.

Photo from the ghost train: Man turns himself in Cologne

After the photo was published on Wednesday evening, numerous witnesses contacted the police. The manhunt was also in the ZDF program “Case number XYshown. And it was probably too scary for the man who was handling chemical substances in the ghost train: he turned himself in Cologne the police. The suspicion was confirmed, the 40-year-old was arrested for the time being. (ots/mon/kem). A notice: The article was updated on August 4th. The suspect has turned himself in. Therefore, his face was also made unrecognizable in the photo.