Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 22:37

Two couples of friends were at the house of one of them, in Pirapó, a district in the municipality of Apucarana, in Paraná, when they heard noises similar to gunshots, apparently coming from the neighboring house. Bruno Emídio da Silva Júnior then climbed onto a gas cylinder holder to see over the wall what was happening in the neighboring house. His girlfriend asked him to come down, but he insisted on looking at the backyard of the neighboring property. He was shot in the face, fell and died at the scene. The case occurred on Saturday night, the 9th, in a house on Rua João Batista Judai.

According to the Apucarana Civil Police, the shot was fired by the resident of the neighboring house, businessman Agnaldo da Silva Oroski, 41 years old. He fled and presented himself to the police on Monday, the 11th. By court order, Oroski has been detained since Thursday, the 14th, in the Londrina public jail.

According to the Civil Police, in testimony, the businessman claimed to have acted in self-defense. He said he heard noises on the roof, so he went to the backyard and saw a man allegedly trying to climb over the wall. That's why he shot him.

The version of Silva Junior's friends is different. They told the police that they heard several supposed gunshots in the neighboring house, and for that reason he tried to find out what was happening through the wall. After the shooting, the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was called, but when they arrived the victim was already dead.

Silva Júnior was laid to rest at the Pirapó sports gym and buried in the Cristo Rei municipal cemetery, in Apucarana, on Monday.