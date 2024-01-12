Retired officer was driving the vehicle when he was approached by 2 men; the shot hit the robber's shoulder

A retired civil police officer suffered an attempted robbery this Friday (12 January 2024) in Rio de Janeiro. The agent, who was driving a Porsche, was approached by 2 men who asked for his watch, according to the newspaper The globe.

The victim reacted and shot one of the robbers in the shoulder. After being hit, he crashed into 3 cars before falling to the track.

agents of Present Security, a protection program in Rio de Janeiro, managed to recover the police officer's watch. The robber's weapon and motorcycle were seized. He was taken to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in the Leblon neighborhood, south of Rio.