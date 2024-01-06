Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Press Split

Actually, a 75-year-old just wanted to snack on a few chips. However, when he tried to open the bag in an unusual way, he overestimated himself. With serious consequences.

Dalton (USA) – Who doesn’t know it? To unwind, open a cold drink of your choice, snack on a few chips and the evening is perfect. A man in Dalton, Georgia, probably thought so too. The 75-year-old was hungry for chips and wanted to open the bag in an unconventional way, with a lighter. That would end disastrously for him. The senior suffered burns on 75 percent of his body as a result of his craving maneuver.

75-year-old opens bag of chips with lighter – and sets himself on fire

As the New York Post Citing a police spokesman, the incident occurred on Wednesday (January 3) at around 4:30 p.m. local time. The 75-year-old, whose further personal details were not provided, “used a lighter to open a bag of chips, which he apparently was unable to do with his hands,” it says again.

All it took was a lighter and a bag of chips for an elderly man in the US to accidentally set himself on fire. © imago/Robert Michael/dpa/Montage

Then a tragic accident occurred – and the man accidentally set himself on fire “while sitting in an armchair.” At least the local fire department was on site quickly. The emergency services were able to extinguish the man and the chair with water and fire-fighting foam. The victim was then taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga in the neighboring state of Tennessee.

Senior suffers third degree burns in Chips-Malheur

Investigations then revealed that the elderly man had suffered severe third-degree burns. Due to the burn injuries, the senior was transferred to a specialized hospital. According to the police press release, nothing is known about his current condition.

It is also still unclear whether the chips, the bag or another material ultimately led to the fire. The brand of chips is also unknown. Another Meanwhile, a man bought chips at Lidl and had a rather strange surprise when he opened them.

Chips incident with pensioner not an isolated case – that's why chips are so flammable

The fact is: Due to their special composition, chips are generally considered a highly flammable food. The mixture of starch and oil means that chips are almost perfectly combustible, several studies have already shown. Food and lifestyle blogs repeatedly point out that a bag of chips can also be used as tinder.

Another proof? In May 2016, a similar incident occurred in Ontario, Canada. At that time, two teenagers visited a supermarket in Vaughan. They enjoyed lighting a bag of chips on fire. As a result, they put them back on the shelf and piled them up. The consequence: the fire spread rapidly within a few seconds. There was damage of more than two million US dollars. And all because of a bag of chips. This was also the focus again and again during the extremely dangerous “Hot Chips” challenge. (han)