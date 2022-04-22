Fabrizio Angeloni first attempted to kill his wife and daughter. And then she tried to commit suicide. Attempted murder suicide in Ladispoli, where a man tried to stab his wife, who is in serious condition. The daughter found refuge with her neighbors and managed to escape in time. Her suicide attempt also ended in nothing.

Photo source from Pixabay

Fabrizio Angeloni is a mechanical designer of INFN – National Institute of Nuclear Physics. The 48-year-old lives in Ladispoli with his family. Right in the house in via Milano the man first tried to kill his wife and daughter, and then attempted suicide with a stab in the abdomen.

Fabrizio Angeloni and his wife they were separating. Neighbors also said that in the past the man had reacted with anger during quarrels with the woman. Some argue that there had already been arguments and it seems that the couple had recently decided to separate.

According to what has been reconstructed, the 48-year-old man arrived at his wife’s house between 6 and 7 on 21 April. He had the door opened and immediately stabbed his wife and daughter. Fortunately, a neighbor noticed what was happening and gave the alarm.

The officers found the man and woman in the house, both wounded, after he attempted to commit suicide with the same knife he had previously attacked his wife and daughter with. There 17 year old girl found refuge with neighbors. The woman and the young woman would be serious.

Attempted murder-suicide in Ladispoli, what are the health conditions of mother and daughter?

The wife is now hospitalized on the verge of death. Her conditions are very serious, after her husband has inflicted many stabs in her bust.

Credit: Google Images

The man is hospitalized in serious condition at the Gemelli Polyclinic in a pharmacological coma, but would not be in danger of life. The 17-year-old girl, on the other hand, is at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Palidoro, with a reserved prognosis and in a pharmacological coma. She would not be in danger of life.