Texas.- A man took a woman hostage while wielding a knifeearly this Saturday morning, so a Texas police officer had no choice but to shoot him deadDenton Police Chief Frank Dixon said.

Officers responded to reports of a man who threatened to take his own life in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Denton, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas. They found the man holding woman by the neck shortly after 1:30 a.m., Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.

“The kidnapper raised the knife towards the womanalmost in a stabbing motion, multiple times,” as officers tried to talk to the man, Dixon said.

Read more: “TikTok should be ashamed.” Governor of Texas assures that cartels use this social network to recruit smugglers

“At one point, as the knifewe had an officer fire a round from his patrol rifle striking the subject in the upper torso,” Dixon said.

The woman was rescued unharmed. and the man dropped to a crouch, still holding the knife, then was shot with a stun gun, Dixon said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.Dixon said. Names were not released, and the police chief said investigators were trying to determine the relationship between the man and woman.

Read more: Thousands of flights canceled due to winter storm that hits the United States with snowfall and strong winds

Dixon He said the officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting by Texas Rangers and an internal investigation into whether department policies were properly followed, Dixon said.