A man who tried to jump off the pedestrian bridge facing the Córdova-Américas intersection on Abraham Lincoln Avenue was rescued by an agent from the Road Safety Coordination.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, when the police officer aboard unit 1049 saw the man intending to commit suicide, the corporation reported on Sunday.

The traffic police were assigned to the line at the Puente Libre at the intersection of Abraham Lincoln Avenue and Pellicer Street.

When he approached the citizen to persuade him not to jump, he asked his name and he said his name was Edgar Osvaldo R., 23 years old.

After a while, with the support of the traffic police, they managed to secure him and then take him down from the pedestrian bridge and put him to safety, it was announced.