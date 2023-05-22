Chihuahua.- A man tried to hit his mother with a hammer and ended up injured by a bullet when an element of the Municipal Police intervened and repelled the attack in the city of Chihuahua.

The incident occurred on Rubí and Ópalo streets in the La Joya neighborhood in Chihuahua, when a 45-year-old man in apparent state of intoxication threatened to hit his mother with a hammer.

Before the woman’s cries for help, neighbors of the home called the emergency number to report the fact.

Elements of the Municipal Police went to the place and the man climbed a hill to try to escape, the agents caught up with him, however, this tried to attack them with the hammerso a policewhen at risk, He activated his firearm that caused a wound to the assailant’s arm.

URGE paramedics arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the injured person and transferred him to a hospital for medical attention. See also US Supreme Court ruling, Google will allow employees to relocate without justification