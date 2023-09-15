Home page World

From: Carolin Gehrmann

Split

An Australian’s relief effort ends tragically. His friend is wrapped in a poisonous snake. When he tries to free him, the helper is hit with fatal bites.

Mackay – A man in the state of Queensland, Australia, attended a school festival that ended in his death. The tragedy: He selflessly wanted to help his friend who was attacked by a poisonous snake. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 9, as part of a school centenary celebration in the city of Mackay on the country’s east coast.

Poisonous snakes and other animals dangerous to humans are widespread in Australia. But also There is currently a snake alarm in Mallorca. In Lower Saxony was recently alarmed by the discovery of nine constrictors for excitement.

Snake attacked friend – man wants to help and is bitten himself

In the current case in Australia, the snake first attacked the friend with whom the 69-year-old was attending the anniversary celebration. It was wrapped around his ankle. The man apparently tried to free his acquaintance from the dangerous animal’s grip and to detach it from his leg. The helper himself was bitten on the arm, according to Australian media reported.

Australian brown snake © Yay Images/IMAGO

After a snake bite at a school festival – help and antivenom came too late for the man

The snake apparently bit several times, according to the Australian news portal Perth Now citing the emergency services called to help. Despite multiple attempts at resuscitation, the man died on site – in front of his family. According to emergency services, he suffered cardiac arrest. The requested antidote did not arrive on school grounds on time.

Death from snakebite – The man suffered cardiac arrest

Based on the symptoms the man showed, emergency services suspect it could have been a brown snake, the news agency reports dpa. These diurnal venomous snakes are common in Australia and New Guinea. They are considered one of the most venomous snake species on the Australian continent. Their toxin has a strong effect and damages nerve cells. It also contains anticoagulant substances.

According to the report, the deceased’s friend was also bitten by the dangerous animal. He was treated at a hospital and survived the attack.

The friend was also bitten, but survived the attack by the poisonous snake

There are also poisonous animals in Europe, like those from the Nosferatu spider from the Mediterranean region. It is now also spreading in Germany. Mosquitoes, especially mosquitoes, are not only annoying, but also more dangerous than you think Asian tiger mosquito, which is also spreading rapidly in Europealso in the north.