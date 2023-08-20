Last night, just before one o’clock, a 25-year-old boy tried to enter the Milan office of Sky, in Rogoredo. Blocked by two security guards present at the entrance to the company, he suffered an illness and died shortly after. Reportedly, one of the two vigilantes would have stood on top of the victim, to hold her down.

The 25-year-old was obviously impaired, probably under the influence of alcohol, and spoke a foreign language. The guards report that they tried to revive him and called for help. When the 118 vehicles arrived at the scene, the man was in cardiac arrest. Transferred to San Raffaele, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death. The mobile squad of Milan investigates the matter: the two security guards are under investigation for manslaughter.

According to initial information, the 25-year-old tried to enter Sky’s offices by showing himself aggressive. Rejected, he also took off his shirt in front of the guards, continuing to rant. The vigilantes raised the alarm and blocked it while waiting for the police to arrive. The whole scene was caught on surveillance cameras. An autopsy was ordered to ascertain the cause of death and will be performed in the next few days.