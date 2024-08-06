On the afternoon of August 5, an experienced paraglider died in Argentina while practicing his usual sport. The man tried to make a risky maneuver which made him lose control, causing him to crash into a hillsidethe Ala Delta hill of Salta.

According to the criteria of

According to international agencies, it was a man of approximately 35 years, who frequently practiced this sport.

Dozens of people gather in this area to practice the sport. / EL TIEMPO Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga Quintero / THE TIME Share

Apparently, the paraglider, equipped with his equipment, climbed to the top of the hill and jumped into the void. However, shortly after takeoff, lost control of his paraglider.

Despite the efforts of health professionals, the man arrived at the medical center without vital signs and with severe bruises on most of his body, injuries that caused his death.

Authorities and medical personnel were slow to provide assistance due to a blockage at the entrance

After learning of the emergency, the police arrived at the scene but could not enter immediately because the area was padlocked at the entrance.

The community and the victim’s loved ones are asking for answers and for an investigation into the practice and the respective permits for practicing this sport in this area of ​​the country.

The police have taken testimonies and continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident, in order to clarify the details of the incident and determine the exact causes of the fatal outcome.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.