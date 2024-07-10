Over 100 live snakes stuffed into pants pockets. A man was stopped in China while trying to cross the border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, according to the country’s customs authorities. “Upon inspection, customs officers found that the pockets of the trousers worn by the passenger were filled with six drawstring canvas bags sealed with tape,” the statement read. “When opened, each bag contained live snakes of all shapes, sizes and colours,” it added.

The statement states that The agents seized 104 reptilesincluding milk snakes and corn snakes, many of which were not native species. Video shows two border agents peering inside plastic bags transparent filled with writhing red, pink and white snakes. The man was charged with smuggling.

China is one of the world’s biggest hubs for animal trafficking, but authorities have cracked down on the illegal trade in recent years. The country’s biosafety and disease control laws prohibit the import of non-native species without a permit. “Those who break the rules will be held accountable according to the law,” the customs authority said, without specifying the man’s punishment.