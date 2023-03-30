An alleged bag snatcher has been arrested at Atlanta airport after a traveler used the Apple AirTags tracking device to locate his lost luggage – and found the alleged perpetrator already wearing his shirt and jeans.

Craig Nelson has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing Jameel Reid’s silver suitcase from baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last month, police said.

Reid told WSB-TV on Tuesday that the ordeal unfolded when he landed on a flight from Los Angeles and was left waiting for his bag, which he says contains about $3,000 worth of items.

“I’m going to baggage claim and everything… I’m trying to look for my luggage. I’ve been standing there for like 30 minutes or so. I’m not seeing that,” Reid said.

“Eventually I took my phone, so I have an Air Tag in my luggage.”

The traveler said the tracking device he stowed in his bag showed the bag had already left the airport, but he quickly alerted officers when he saw it was suddenly heading back towards him.

Reid tracked the suitcase until it arrived at the airport and then filmed himself confronting Nelson, who he described as homeless, about the alleged theft.

“This silver one here, I have a tracking device on it and I tracked it back to you. And you’re wearing my shirt… that’s crazy. My shirt and my jeans”, says the traveler in the video.

“This guy, so he stole my luggage. I had about $3000 worth of stuff here.

He filmed Nelson lying on the airport floor before officers handcuffed him.

Nelson was later charged with theft, illegal removal of luggage and criminal trespassing.