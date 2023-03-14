Man touched his private parts in front of a passenger inside a bus

Through social networks, the video of a man on board a moving bus began to masturbate in front of a young woman who was traveling in the city of Mendonza, Argentina.

“This happened on bus 830 that runs the Bruno Moron-Maza de Maipú route. The young woman who filmed this degenerate suffered a nervous breakdown and, as soon as she got out, she ran to her house, ”wrote the journalist Matías Pascualetti, who released the video through the Twitter account of the.

In the images you can see the man sitting staring at his victim while playing repeatedly.

According to the portal All News, a woman assured: “This is the day-to-day life of girls of primary and secondary school age who use public transport. It no longer happens to the larger mines because we scream. These degenerates take advantage of the smaller ones because they know that with their innocence they are not going to make any scandal”.

After capturing the entire scene, the woman got off the bus in the middle of a nervous breakdown and communicated the situation on social networks. So far it is unknown if the harasser was denounced.

