An emotional support pet, also known as a therapy petis an animal that is used to provide comfort, company and support to people suffering from different mental health conditions.



In general, these animals are usually dogs or cats, however, in United States a man walks on a leash Wally, a ‘company’ alligator.

In accordance with CTV News, Last Wednesday, September 27, Wally and Joseph Henney (his owner) made headlines for being rejected at the entrance to the Citizens Bank Park stadium by the security group, who assured that the reptile was dangerous for other attendees.

Joseph explained to CNN that Wally was invited by the same players of the Phillies and their partners before the baseball game against the Pirates. However, they arrived late, which caused them to have to buy tickets and thus his entry was denied.

The presence of this duo shocked the other attendees and the man allowed whoever wanted to approach Wally to do so. QHearing this, many people took the opportunity to caress him and even pick him up.

The alligator has his own account on Instagram and, on the platform, the moment of his encounter was recorded with hundreds of people who were lining up to meet him. YoA minor is even seen giving the animal a kiss on the snout.

According to the medium USA Today, Citizens Bank Park policy requires service dogs only.

How did this alligator become a pet?

During an interview with the media York Daily Record, Joseph said that Wally is very affectionate and incapable of doing harm, “He’s like a dog. He just wants to be loved and pampered,” he commented.

Wally was adopted in 2015 and came to Joseph’s house through a friend who rescues animals in dangeron that occasion he recovered several reptiles that were displaced from their habitat in Florida.

The American mentioned that the first days of living with the reptile he had to be very careful, as it showed rebellious behavior and I fed it with tweezers to avoid being bitten; However, over time he became more submissive.

“It’s just adorable. Sleep with me, He steals my pillows, he steals my blankets. It’s just amazing,” she explained.

