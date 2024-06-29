Juarez City.- Abraham SR faces charges of domestic violence against his 65-year-old father, according to the accusation made by the Public Prosecutor before a Control Judge.

According to the evidence presented by the ministry, the events of which he is accused occurred on June 25, inside a home located in the La Cañada neighborhood, where the accused physically and psychologically assaulted Sergio SF, 65 years old, who is his father.

Abraham SR was arrested in flagrante delicto by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, who placed him at the disposal of the social representation and the control judge imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

The initial hearing will continue on July 2 at 10:00 a.m., so that the judge can decide on the legal situation of the accused, it was reported.