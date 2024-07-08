A man in an electric wheelchair threw two incendiary devices at Norway’s royal palace in Oslo, police in the Norwegian capital said Monday.

The man initially told an eyewitness he was carrying a bomb and then threw two Molotov cocktails toward the back of the building, according to police.

Police said a fire broke out but was quickly extinguished and the situation was “under control”, adding that the man was quickly arrested.

The motives behind this crime remain unclear.

Footage published by the Verdens Gang newspaper showed a fire breaking out in front of a large gate of the palace and policemen working to put it out with fire extinguishers.

The royal palace told NRK television that the extent of the damage was not yet clear.

It is noteworthy that the Royal Palace, where King Harald V and his wife Queen Sonja live, is located in the center of Oslo, and is surrounded by a large garden.