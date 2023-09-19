bA stone was thrown at the top Bavarian Green Party duo Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann during an election campaign appearance. As the police reported on Monday, a man threw the stone towards the stage on Sunday evening in Neu-Ulm where the two members of the state parliament were holding a rally. “Nobody was hit,” said a police spokesman. “That was a shock,” Schulze said of the attack. “Good thing nothing happened to anyone.”

The 44-year-old perpetrator was arrested by the police officers present on site immediately after the throw. The man also resisted the officers, said the police spokesman. “We are investigating attempted grievous bodily harm and a violation of the Assembly Act.”

According to the police, the 44-year-old was drunk, which is why a blood sample was taken from him. He was later released again. It is not known whether and how he made statements during police interviews. The investigation is being carried out by the State Security Department of the Kripo in Neu-Ulm.

Disruptions at Green events “almost an everyday occurrence”

The Green Party’s rally on a square in downtown Neu-Ulm had already been going on for about half an hour at the time the stone was thrown. The state elections in Bavaria will take place on October 8th.

Top candidate Schulze said that insults, threats and disruptions at her party’s events had “unfortunately become almost commonplace.” “But throwing stones? “It no longer has anything to do with protests or discontent,” she said. “Violence is never an adequate means of political debate.” It was a stone-throwing attack on democratic values.







“This brutalization and radicalization must concern every democrat,” said FDP state chairman Martin Hagen. He and Schulze and Hartmann “often have different opinions, but damn it, that’s not possible,” wrote Hagen on the platform

The Green Party federal chairwoman, Ricarda Lang, said in Berlin that it was not just about this individual incident, but about a “larger pattern that we recognize behind it.” If a democratic party is permanently made the main opponent and an election campaign focuses primarily on “division”, then this has very concrete consequences. “Nobody can have an interest in that,” said Lang.

At the beginning of July, the Green Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth was attacked at the historical festival “Landshut Wedding 1475”. A woman poured a drink over the Augsburg Bundestag member who was sitting in the official gallery in Landshut. The perpetrator was initially able to escape undetected in the crowd, but the police later identified a 58-year-old as the perpetrator and initiated proceedings for insult.