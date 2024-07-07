Man Throws Kitten Off Bridge, Posts Video on Social Media: Outrage on the Web

Yet another act of violence against animals: a boy threw a kitten off a bridge. The whole thing was filmed by friends and posted on social media. The incident happened in Sardinia, in Lanusei, in Ogliastra. Images of the violence bounced from one chat to another, generating collective indignation among internet users. The animal rights associations Aidaa, Lega italiana dei diritti degli animali and Zampe have reported the perpetrator of the act to the competent prosecutors, identified thanks to the frames that portray him with the kitten in his hand. The other two kids, all minors, are also in trouble.

