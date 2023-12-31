Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

A Dutchman unintentionally set off his New Year's Eve fireworks before December 31st. The trunk full of rockets and firecrackers ignited in an extremely strange way. (Screenshot) © Screenshot/X/Harry Jager

A Dutchman (21) unintentionally sets off his fireworks two days before New Year's Eve. There were a number of rockets and firecrackers in the car. They ignited in an extremely strange way.

Zuidwolde – Did the driver of this ominous vehicle stand in line for hours in Berlin to buy rockets, firecrackers, etc.? In any case, according to his own statements, he stocked up on New Year's Eve fireworks in Germany. The man may come from one of the municipalities in the Netherlands that strictly prohibits any fireworks.

And the Dutchman would certainly have done better to stick to the regional guidelines. At least then he would probably still have an intact set of wheels. The 21-year-old did not learn a lesson from the extremely strange incident.

Curious “New Year’s Eve fireworks” from a Dutchman: The disaster came with a cigarette

A man from the Netherlands certainly didn't have such a big fireworks display in mind when he drove across the border and bought firecrackers and rockets in Germany. It happened shortly before he reached his home near Zwolle, not far from the German-Dutch border, on Friday (December 29). The horn blares incessantly, thick clouds of smoke and rockets rise every second from the back of the car; the entire rear is in flames.

The fireworks fan's downfall was apparently not only a trunk full of firecrackers – according to media reports, it was almost 75 kilos – but also a cigarette. And in a particularly remarkable way. “You have the car full of fireworks from Germany and you light up. Then you throw the smoke out the window, but the wind has something against it,” writes an eyewitness to the strange spectacle on X (formerly Twitter).

Apparently the cigarette was blown back into the vehicle by the wind and ignited with the firecracker. On the Dutch media platform hartvannederland.nl The 21-year-old driver also described the incident this way. “And then this happens,” said the author of the post on X, probably not without a touch of schadenfreude. Just huge bad luck or a hint of fate?

Car completely burnt out after fireworks fiasco – 21-year-old with a gentle learning curve

The pyro friend doesn't seem to believe in the latter. According to information from several Dutch media outlets, his car was completely burned out. “It's a shame that my car and the fireworks are gone, but it's especially a shame about the car,” he told local media. He doesn't expect to see any money from his insurance company for the damage.

And although, according to media reports, he suffered a minor burn on his leg, he set off again to Germany the following day to get supplies. He wants to avoid smoking in the car while loading fireworks in the future. At least.

When it comes to unreasonableness, the young Dutchman should have nothing to do with some people in this country. In Berlin in particular, things are going wild several days before New Year's Eve. But the demand for New Year's Eve hits remains high elsewhere too: the Firecracker stocks from a Lidl branch were available within seven minutes as if swept empty. (rku)