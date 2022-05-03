The man walked away after his statements. Police are still looking for him and are also happy to speak to witnesses.

At the time of the bomb threat, a performance was going on in the theater. About 100 people were present. They had to leave the theater as a precaution. “That went smoothly, without panic,” said the spokesman.

After the report, the Gooilandsingel was partly closed off and bus traffic there was blocked. The buses are now running again and the theater has been released.

