Turkish Muzzafer Kayasan tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time in November 2020. As he was already battling leukemia, he thought he would die. But 14 months later, the 56-year-old is still alive and still testing positive.

According to local media, Kayasan is the longest case of a person who remains infected with the coronavirus in Turkey. “The case of a patient who has tested positive for 441 days is something that has not been reported so far,” said Cagri Buke, an infectious disease specialist at Acibadem Hospital in Turkey.

+ Italy and France eliminate mask; Germany approaches record number of Covid cases

Doctors believe Kayasan is still testing positive, possibly because his immune system is weakened due to the leukemia he suffers from. As of December 2020 she has tested positive 78 times.

Despite being in and out of the hospital since November 2020 and having lost his sense of smell and taste, Muzzafer Kayasan maintains a positive attitude. He has only asked the Turkish authorities to relax the confinement that has been imposed on him.

Due to recurring positive tests, Kayasan is considered ineligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Guidelines in Turkey say that patients who are infected must fully recover before they can be vaccinated.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat