Witness claims it was possible to see that the shooter was carrying a rifle, but that there was no reaction from officers

A Pennsylvania man told the television station BBC who saw the person responsible for the shooting attack suffered by the former US president Donald Trump (Republican Party), 78, climbed onto a roof and tried to alert police. The witness was part of a group that was outside the venue where the Republican was speaking in Butler (Pennsylvania), on Saturday (13.Jul).

“We noticed the man crawling military style, you know, crawling like a bear across the roof of the building next to us, 50 feet away from us.”, he declared. “He [o atirador] had a rifle. We could clearly see him with a rifle”, he said, adding that he had warned about the situation to police officers who were near his group. According to him, the officers seemed confused.

The witness recounted what happened after he spotted the shooter and spoke to the police: “I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why is Trump still speaking? Why didn’t they take him off the stage?’ I’m standing there, pointing at him. [atirador] for 2, 3 minutes, the Secret Service is looking down at us from the top of a barn. I’m pointing at that roof, just standing there. The next thing you know, 5 shots are fired.”.

According to the man, the Secret Service agents “probably“did not see what he and his group were pointing at. When asked what he saw after the shots were fired, the witness replied: “The Secret Service blew his head off [do atirador]. They climbed onto the roof, pointed their guns at him and made sure he was dead.”.

While Butler was giving his speech, Trump was grazed by a bullet in his right ear. The former US president is doing well. He was taken to the hospital, was discharged about 3 hours after being admitted and has already returned to New Jersey.

The shooter was identified by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. The agency classified the act as an attempted murder and said it was working to determine the motive. A person who was in the audience also died.

On your profile on the platform Truth SocialTrump said he realized what was happening when he saw he was bleeding. “I knew immediately something was wrong when I heard the whizzing, the gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin.”, he stated.

