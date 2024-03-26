A mature young man

The maturity of a driver can also be assessed by some specific episodes, perhaps apparently marginal, which however contribute to understanding the potential of someone who is perhaps still a young talent in reaching the top of Formula 1 one day. In Australia Oscar Piastri – who faces his second season as a starting driver in the Circus this year – has demonstrated precisely this: that he has a maturity definitely superior to his 22 years of age.

In Melbourne the local idol finished the Grand Prix in an excellent fourth position, behind the two Ferraris and teammate Lando Norris. But what impressed the #81 – even more than its performance on the track – was its willingness to help the team and teammatesaccepting that Norris might be faster than him 'on his own' and by not objecting to the enforcement of a stable order by the box aimed at favoring the Englishman.

Team order executed without controversy

During the 29th lap, with Piastri third in front of the home crowd and Norris behind him in a comeback, Papaya arrived from the garage.order to exchange positions. The British #4 in fact had the pace to be able to try to worry Leclerc for second position and the team didn't want him to waste time dueling with his teammate, who at that moment of the race was decidedly slower. Thus came the most classic of orders to reverse positions, communicated first to Norris and then to Piastri.

“Oscar, we'd like to swap positions – the Melbourne native was told over the radio – Lando is at 0.9“. Piastri didn't reply, but he has immediately carried out what was asked of him, giving way to Norris. A behavior that was highly appreciated by the top managers of the Woking team. “He was very professional and intelligent – one of the phrases collected by those who work in the stable managed by Andrea Stella – it was truly remarkable given his young age“. Young, growing team cohesive pilots: McLaren has everything it takes to continue its recovery.