Maikinho Mazzoni describes himself as the “official babysitter” of the head of the municipal Executive; drawing took 8 hours to complete

Maikinho Mazzoni from Recife paid tribute to the mayor of the capital of Pernambuco, João Campos (PSB), with a tattoo of his face on his arm. The image chosen was that of the opening of this year's Carnival, when the son of the former governor of Pernambuco Eduardo Campos (1965-2014) planted hair. At the time, other politicians also followed suit and joined the “snowed”.

According to the influencer, who in social media describes himself as the “official babysitter” of the head of the municipal Executive, the drawing took 8 hours to complete.

The result was shared by João in his Instagram: “Even now I don't believe it. Maikinhoyou beat the game #dicunforça.”