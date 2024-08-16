User Reddit told how in the past he originally took revenge on a grumpy neighbor in the house. Many commentators approved of his actions.

According to the man, in the early 2000s, he rented part of a house designed for two families. However, the family occupying the second part of the house constantly complained about him to the landlord for fictitious reasons. “For example, one time I woke up at two o’clock in the morning from a call from the landlord, he said that the neighbors complained about an insanely loud party at my house. But I was sleeping. I was home alone,” the author of the post recalled.

One day, a man decided to mow the grass on the plot next to his house. Having tidied up his part of the lawn, he began to mow the neighbor’s half. However, the cord of the lawn mower was not long enough for this, and to work on the remaining part of the lawn, he connected it to the neighbor’s outlet, located outside the house.

“The next day, my neighbor threw a fit because I wasted her electricity. A long, loud fit. (…) I literally spent pennies on electricity to fix your lawn, I don’t expect gratitude, it’s a small favor, but why get all worked up about it?” the Reddit user added.

The next day, the man noticed that his neighbor had installed protective boxes with locks on her two sockets. The narrator decided to teach the woman a lesson and bought identical locks at the supermarket. He noted that he was interested in breaking locks, thanks to which he was able to replace the locks hanging on the neighbor’s boxes with ones bought at the store.

“It took weeks, but one day I looked out the window and saw her standing on the overgrown lawn, vainly hammering on boxes for half an hour. It was worth the wait,” the man said.

Most commenters praised the author of the post and noted that they found the story funny. However, some thought that he should not have mowed the lawn on the neighbor’s part of the lawn without asking.

