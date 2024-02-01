Police blocking one of the streets where the factory is located | Photo: Reproduction/X/@MarioNawfal

An armed man invaded this Thursday (1st) a factory of an international company located in Kocaeli, a province on the eastern outskirts of Istanbul, in Turkey, and, according to first reports, took several workers hostage, stating that this was a “protest ” against the war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by Hamas terrorist attacks.

Turkish public agency Anadolu confirmed that several police units arrived at a cosmetics factory in an industrial park in the Gebze district.

Local newspaper Gebze Gazetesi detailed that the kidnapping took place in a factory owned by the American multinational Procter & Gamble (P&G) and that the attacker's motive was to “protest against the war in Gaza”.

Anadolu released a video showing a middle-aged man with part of his face covered by a Palestinian scarf, a gun in one hand and a yellow device on his chest that appeared to be an explosive vest.

According to Anadolu, the governor of Kocaeli province, to which Gebze district belongs, has not yet released information about the case and the number of workers taken hostage is still unknown.

British newspaper information The Telegraph They realize that the invaders were actually two men and that seven people are currently being held hostage in the factory.