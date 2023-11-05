admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/11/2023 – 7:39

4-year-old girl would be subject of custody dispute. According to police, an armed suspect entered a restricted area of ​​the airport with a car and parked it under a plane. All flights were cancelled. Hamburg airport was closed to landings and take-offs this Sunday (05/11), after a man broke through security barriers with a car the night before and parked under a plane.

The man is with his 4-year-old daughter. According to police, the girl who was taken hostage was the target of a custody dispute between the 35-year-old man and her mother. Before the incident, the woman had contacted the police to report that her daughter had been kidnapped.

Police officers said the man entered a restricted area of ​​the airport at around 8pm this Saturday, throwing the car he was driving over a closed gate at the location. He fired two shots into the air and threw two flammable objects that police described as “something similar to Molotov cocktails”.

A major police raid was launched and all flights were canceled since Saturday night. According to the local administration, 27 flights were affected. This Sunday, 286 flights are scheduled with around 35,500 passengers, but until now there was still no plan for the location to reopen.

“The operation continues, our negotiators are in contact with the person in the car,” the police reported this Sunday via the social network X.

Police officers communicate with the man through a Turkish translator, although it has not yet been clarified whether he is of Turkish nationality or a member of the huge Turkish community that lives in the country. A psychologist also participates in the negotiations.

This Sunday morning, the police renewed warnings for people not to go to the airport.

