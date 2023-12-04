A technician who does his best for you is often nice. Unless the technician misunderstands your request to ‘make minor damage’. Maybe just use the word ‘repair’ from now on? A misunderstanding about the owner’s wishes was not the cause of the misery here, but the driver who did not use his mirrors properly.

The American owner tells Top Gear Netherlands that he had owned his 2017 Giulia Quadrifoglio for less than six months: ‘I took the car in for minor repairs and then I received a call that an accident had occurred.’ When he arrived at the dealer, he found his Giulia with 510 hp on top of a Porsche 911. A Mercedes also had to suffer.

The accident happened during a test drive

According to the dealer in Louisville, the Alfa Romeo Giulia had just been repaired and the mechanic went for a test drive. A van cut off the Alfa, causing the mechanic to swerve and hit a tree. The tree sent the Giulia flying into the air and landed on the Porsche. Nothing is known about how fast the mechanic was driving. Furthermore, no one was seriously injured.

It’s a good thing there was no one in the Porsche 911, because one driver would have had more than a little headache. By the way, it is a convertible; such a fabric roof offers little resistance. According to rumors Reddit alcohol was involved, but the owner of the Alfa Romeo contradicts these rumors. It is not yet known whether the Alfa will be repaired.