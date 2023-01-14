The accusation was formally made by the local prosecutors handling the case, so the defendant can now appear before a judge. The accused was arrested immediately after witnesses saw him shooting the former head of government, but the suspect did not appear in the process until the tests ruled that he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Just over two minutes after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister, took the microphone to speak as part of a political campaign, two shots rang out. At least six guards charged at the attacker, but it was too late. Abe had been mortally wounded.

Six months after the event, the detainee, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, has been formally charged with murder and violating the arms control law. The delay had an explanation: Yamagami could not be prosecuted without demonstrating that he is fit to face legal proceedings and that he is aware of his actions.

The reason for the assassination would be Abe’s relationship with a religious group disapproved of by the murderer. In the evidence attributed to him, including publications on social networks, the defendant had already stated that his mother had made large donations to these groups and that this led them to bankruptcy.

In the image, Tetsuya Yamagami is knocked down by one of the security agents present at the campaign site where Shinzo Abe was speaking before he was assassinated. Stock image. © AP – Katsuhiko Hirano

One of his lawyers made it clear that Tetsuya Yamagami would pay for the consequences of his actions, but indicated that his defense will work to reduce his sentence. Japanese law allows the death penalty in cases of homicide. The key to the case is that the death penalty is applied when several murders have been committed, so in this case a life sentence is expected if convicted.

The police are also studying adding other accusations against the suspect, among which may be the manufacture of weapons or the violation of the explosives control law.

Thousands of people have signed a clemency petition for Tetsuya Yamagami, even helping his family or sending him prison aid packages.

A call for attention regarding safety

Japan is known to be one of the countries where public security is highly rated. An important control of arms is part of this protection policy.

Abe’s murder created a storm of change within the police at the local and national levels. It was also a wake-up call for the safety of local personalities and political leaders.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, reacted to Yamagami’s accusation. He stated that the heinous act of violence that resulted in the death of the former prime minister should be “taken very seriously.” Matsuno used the occasion to reaffirm his country’s commitment to the security of the G7 summit and the upcoming local and national elections to be held.

With AP and local media