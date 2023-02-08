How did you feel about the content of this article?

Rescue forces work in earthquake rubble in Syria and Turkey | Photo: EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A man was rescued after being buried for 26 hours in the rubble of a five-story building that collapsed in the province of Iblib, Syria, after the earthquakes that hit the country and Turkey.

The White Helmets Group reported via Twitter that the man named Ali was saved at 6am local time (midnight, Brasilia time). The organization operates in areas of Syria controlled by the opposition to dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Ali was rescued without apparent injuries and left the scene walking to the ambulance. Rescuers said a prayer after the rescue and shouted, in Arabic, “God is great”.

Another rescue publicized by the White Helmets was that of the boy Harun. A resident of the province of Alejo, the boy was buried under a large block of concrete, being consciously removed from the rubble.

In the opposing regions of Idlib and Aleppo, 740 were killed and 2,100 wounded. Across Syria, the numbers are 1,552 dead and 3,459 injured.