Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Survived alone on a sailing boat for 24 days: Elvis Francois originally only wanted to carry out repairs on board. © [email protected]_ArmadaCol

Actually, Elvis Francois was only supposed to repair the sailing boat. But then he spent 24 days on board – on the high seas. In his distress, the Dominican becomes inventive.

Munich – Elvis is alive! And that’s a small miracle after more than three weeks of drama in the Caribbean Sea. According to his own statements, the Dominican Elvis Francois survived 24 days on board a small boat on the high seas before the Colombian Navy rescued him.

The 47-year-old talks about his involuntary adventure in a video that the Navy published on Twitter. Accordingly, Francois was on the island of St. Martin in the Netherlands Antilles, together with two colleagues, doing maintenance work on sailing boats when the disaster took its course. As a result of a change in the weather, he was driven out to sea, which his colleagues apparently missed.

Although he tried to clarify his predicament by making phone calls, this failed due to the non-existent mobile network. Since Francois has no sailing experience, he was completely helpless and disoriented.

Man survives 24 days on board a sailboat: ketchup and maggi mixed with water

The only thing on board that really helped him was a bottle of ketchup, garlic spice and Maggi bouillon cubes. He processed these together with water for meals in order to get something into his stomach. “I had no choice but to wait,” the sailor reluctantly summed up the situation: “For 24 days without anyone to talk to, without knowing where I was.”

Ships appeared on the horizon several times, but nobody on board noticed him. He also kindled a fire – which also didn’t help. Ultimately, in desperation, Francois came up with the saving idea of ​​drawing the word “HELP” on the hull of the boat.

Help first came from the air: “On January 15, I saw an airplane and started sending signals using the sun and the mirror.” The airplane flew over the boat a second time, which was the sign for Francois that they discovered him.

Video: The world’s most dangerous smile – Video of a grinning shark goes viral

Navy rescues man from sailing boat after 24 days: “He is in good condition”

This alerted the Colombian Navy, who eventually picked him up more than 220 kilometers northwest of Puerto Bolivar, a port in the Colombian municipality of Uribia in the La Guajira Department in the far north-east of the country. As soon as Francois was back on land, he was put through his paces by doctors. The pleasing result, according to Captain Carlos Urbano, commander of the Caribbean Coast Guard: “He is in good health.”

The immigration authorities then took care of Francois and initiated a quick return to his homeland. Now he has a lot to tell. (mg)

The “sailing boys” experienced stormy times and an eerie encounter on their trip around the world. There is a dramatic rescue on the Tegernsee because the crew of a sailing boat is shipwrecked. The situation is similar for an 83-year-old on the Schliersee – he clings to the wreck and is accidentally discovered by the police.