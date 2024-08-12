Home World

From: Kristina Geldt

A man from Vienna is bitten by a dog on his way home and becomes a nursing case. The owner is sentenced to suspended prison sentence.

Austria – A dog bite has serious consequences for 37-year-old Roman S. from Vienna. In 2022, the employee of a cleaning company in Vienna Floridsdorf am Spitz was bitten on the way home by a Dog As a result of the bite, he suffered seven strokes. The dog owner has now been sentenced to one year of suspended imprisonment and compensation for pain and suffering by the Regional Criminal Court in Vienna, reports the Austrian daily newspaper Kurier.de.

Seven strokes after dog bite: Man becomes a nursing case

According to the victim’s fiancée, the dog tore out a piece of flesh, according to the Austrian tabloid heute.atAfter three months of sick leave, he went back to work – until fever attacks began. The unhealed wound led to a bacterial infection of the heart, which resulted in seven strokes and left him in need of care. Roman S. can no longer speak properly.

A dog bite can have serious consequences. The wound should be treated by a doctor to avoid infection. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

He appeared at the court hearing with a walker and accompanied by his mother. She described the situation for him and explained that it was initially unclear whether Roman would survive. He had been in a vegetative state and was fed through a gastric tube. Then his condition improved and he can now walk again with the help of a walker. Nevertheless, he needs further treatment and will probably never be able to go back to work.

Dog owner sentenced to prison term and compensation

The accused dog owner was sentenced to one year of suspended imprisonment and about 18,500 euros in compensation for negligent bodily harm. In addition, he was reportedly banned from owning a dog. The dog, which according to Kurier.de At the time, the dog was already on record for five other bite cases, but was taken away from the owner after the incident. Vicious dogs also occur in other European countries. One incident ended fatally for a jogger in Italy. Eyewitnesses are said to have Heard screams and cries for help.

In court, the defendant said that he did not know how the incident happened. At the time of the incident, he was, as Kurier.de According to his story, he was involved in an argument with another man and entrusted the dog to an acquaintance. He himself did not notice the incident.

A similar situation occurred with an owner of three dogs in Greece who did not notice them slipping through a hole in the fence and attacking a neighbor who was doing gardening work. The attack ended in death for her. (gel)