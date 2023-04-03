Partial amputation of both hands suffered a man around 30 years of age, after being attacked with a machete.

The events occurred last Sunday night in the subdivision of Los Cántaros in Tlajomulcoon Ingeniero Carlos Suárez Salazar and Circuito de los Ingenieros streets.

After the incident they arrived at the place Green Cross paramedicswho reported the man in serious state of health and who was conscious while receiving medical care.

They also arrived municipal police after calls to their emergency numbers to cordon off the area.

Authorities reported that the victim did not give details about the causes of the assault; there was neither witnesses the fact that they could report what happened.

However, it transpired that the subject got out of a van after being attacked according to the local media night watch.