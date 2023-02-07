Loving without being reciprocated is perhaps one of the most frustrating experiences that exist, but resignation almost always comes and people move on. Unfortunately this is not always the case and a fact in Singapore check it out.

This is the case of K Kawshigan, who sued a woman after she told him that she only wanted to be his friend when he wanted to start a formal relationship.

The subject filed a complaint against the young woman, whom he now demands to pay him $3 million dollars for having caused him a “emotional trauma”

Even, the man indicates that the money will serve to cover the loss of profits and investments, too “rehabilitation and therapy programs to overcome sustained trauma”, according to the documents attached to the complaint, which were published by The Guardian.

The lawsuit details that they met in 2016, but in 2020 he wanted to start a relationship with her, which triggered a series of conflicts. When the woman refuses and expresses her desire to remain friends, everything gets complicated to the point where the woman asks that her communication be limited.

It was then that he filed two lawsuits against Tara, one of them for 3 million dollars before the High Court for allegedly causing “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and shocks” to his life.

But I don’t connect with this, he filed another lawsuit for $22,000. because it alleges the alleged breach of an agreement to improve their relationship.

The latest suit was quashed in early January by state court deputy registrar Lewis Tan, Singapore-based The Straits Times reported, saying Mr Kawshigan’s claim was “manifestly unfounded”.