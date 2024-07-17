Home page World

A man from Austria struggled with an extremely rare condition for years. His case even caused waves in the medical community.

Vienna – It is well known that regular smoking is harmful to health. The most common long-term effects include respiratory diseases, lung cancer, other types of cancer, heart attacks and strokes. But the case of a 52-year-old Austrian shows that smoking can also lead to more unusual side effects.

After tracheotomy and years of smoking: Man develops hair growth in throat

The man’s condition was recently American Journal of Case Reports described in detail: For years, hair grew in his throat. The man smoked about a pack of cigarettes a day, which, according to the doctors, contributed to his unusual condition. In addition, he had had a tracheotomy after an accident at the age of ten. This was closed with skin and cartilage from his ear. Years later, hair grew in the place of the transplant.

The 52-year-old first sought medical help in 2007. He complained of a hoarse voice, breathing difficulties and a chronic cough. At the time, doctors were able to help him for a short time: They removed the hair by plucking it. However, it kept growing back. As a result, the man almost always had six to nine five-centimeter-long hairs in his throat. Doctors keep making strange discoveries. For example, doctors have already found a worm in one man’s brain.

Man with hair growth in throat cured after 14 years: Doctors can cauterize hair roots in throat

The patient suffered from this rare disease for more than 14 years. It was only in 2022, after he quit smoking, that doctors found a permanent solution. Using argon plasma coagulation, they managed to destroy the hair roots.

Endotracheal hair growth is extremely rare. According to the report, only two such cases are known. Due to the rarity, the exact cause is controversial. In this case, experts suspect that the man’s smoking triggered the disease. “Cigarette smoke can alter signaling pathways in airway epithelial cells that are associated with the proliferation of hair follicles,” the report states.

