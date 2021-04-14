In the United States, a man died in Death Valley, California, after their car got stuck with two flat tires. The website of the ABC News channel reports.

Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, of Tucson, Arizona, drove to Death Valley National Park. Both had extensive experience in tourism.

On Sunday, April 4, they did not return as planned and their relatives sounded the alarm. On Tuesday, April 6, the couple was put on the wanted list. The police searched for them in hotels, on tourist routes and near attractions along the highway.

The next day, National Park officials found a Subaru car that belonged to the missing couple. Inside the car, they found a note: “Two flat tires. Heading towards Mormon Point Canyon. The water supply will last for three days. “

On Thursday, April 8, the couple was spotted from the air, but rescuers were unable to get down to them and lift them on board. They managed to reach the victims only on the morning of Friday, April 9th.

At this point, Lofgren was dead. Henkel was taken to the Lemur Naval Air Base for treatment. Her condition has not been reported.

Police investigate the cause of Lofgren’s death.

Death Valley in the Mojave Desert is one of the hottest and driest places in the world. The valley got its name in 1849 during the California gold rush.

Earlier it was reported that two men and a woman were rescued from a desert island in the Bahamas, where they spent 33 days after their boat crashed. To survive, they ate coconuts, shellfish and rats.