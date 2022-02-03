Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A subject stripped 70 thousand pesos from an account holder this noon at Bank located on Boulevard Adolfo López Mateos and March 21 in the Las Fuentes subdivision.

According to information obtained at 1:50 p.m., a farm worker arrived at the banking institution to make a deposit.

The worker was attended by the cashiers. The client then left and crossed the boulevard, then got into a white Toyota van that was parked on the boulevard.

There he was hit by the assailant, who was carrying a gun, threatened him and demanded that he hand over the money.

The affected person was inside the van and suddenly the stranger broke the glass with the gun and robbed the victim of 70 thousand pesos.

The robber ran to the bankbut the victim was following him and in an instant the thief stopped the march and shot at a concrete wall of the bank so that the victim would no longer chase him.

There was even a shot in the robbery, but no injuries.

In this way the subject boarded a white car and fled.

Director of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic of AhomeJulio César Romanillo, arrived at the scene, then municipal and police of the Vice Prosecutor’s Office.

There they confirmed that there were no injuries, only a nervous breakdown of several witnesses.

It should be noted that there have already been three robberies of account holders in the municipality of Ahome in less than two weeks and the balance amounts to 220 thousand pesos.

