Last week one of the most anticipated films of the year was finally released, spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse, which has been very well received by the citrus fruit and its followers. However, every project must have someone who is against it, and unfortunately this installment has not been spared from this type of public.

Recently in one of the functions of the film, a user made known his dissatisfaction with this production of sony picturesWell, after finishing the final scene, he yelled at the screen some insults that are beyond understanding. This has been of the grace of those who were in the place, which is why they recorded the moment and uploaded it to TikTok.

Here the video:

In the end, the man did not really affect other people or anything like that, he only expressed his dissatisfaction with the tape that will have its corresponding continuation in March of next year. In addition, some took it with humor, mentioning that they stayed just the same at the end of the tape, since everything ends in a kind of hook for the viewer.

Remember that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available in theaters.

Via: TikTok

Editor’s note: Nothing really happens if you don’t mess with anyone else who is enjoying the tape, everyone is capable of expressing their opinion, as long as it does not affect third parties. I thought it was an exceptional project.