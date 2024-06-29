Home page World

In Turin, a passenger decided not to fly at the last minute because he received an unusual phone call. This led to an argument with the crew.

Caselle – A passenger plane in Turin is already on the runway, ready for departure to Madrid. While the pilot is waiting for the final approval to take off, a passenger suddenly jumps up from his seat and runs to the crew. “Stop everything, I have to get off!” the man shouts to the staff. After a heated discussion, the pilot actually drives back to the terminal and the passenger is allowed to leave the plane.

The scene occurred according to information from the Italian news portal The Sera Corriere on Saturday (22 June) in the municipality of Caselle, where the official airport of Turin is located. The IberiaThe plane was supposed to fly to the Spanish capital at 12 noon, but ended up being delayed by more than an hour. The reason was the passenger’s actions, which could just as well have come from a romantic Hollywood tearjerker. The situation on another plane was less romantic: a man was thrown out shortly before the start because he smelled unpleasant.

“Don’t go away, stay with me in Turin”: Passenger receives a call of love shortly before departure

The man reportedly took a call on his cell phone when the plane’s engines were already running and a flight attendant was announcing the safety instructions. The man’s girlfriend was on the other end of the line. She asked her partner not to fly. “Don’t go away, stay with me in Turin,” she is quoted as saying by the news portal.

A phone call from his girlfriend was apparently enough for the man to completely abandon his plan and stop an entire plane. “Stop everything, I have to get off, I have to get off,” the passenger shouted. According to other passengers, an argument broke out between the romantic and the flight crew, which is not uncommon on flights. The crew ultimately decided to let the man off.

The reason was the assumption that it could potentially pose a security problem. In the end, love won out – but it is often moments of terror, such as in Munich, that lead to a flight being aborted.

Cancelling a flight on the runway: Passengers are legally entitled to do so

The situation did lead to a delay of the flight, but according to airport staff, the action had no other consequences. The company Sagatwhich manages Turin Airport, told the The Sera Corrierethat “everything went smoothly” and that passengers basically have the right to leave the flight before take-off. This is also stated in the passengers’ “Bill of Rights”.

If someone wants to cancel the flight before take-off, they must contact the cabin crew and explain their need. The remaining passengers will then be informed that this will result in a delay. Not only does the plane have to leave the runway, but the luggage must also be thoroughly checked. It must be ensured that no dangerous objects have been left on board. Only then will departure be possible again. (nz)