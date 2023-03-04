The under 8-year-old and his father were walking through the streets of Goiania, in Brazil. When they were returning to his home, a speeding car hit them, according to the forensic report, the minor died immediately.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Francilei da Silva Jesús, who, according to the authorities, had left moments before a business party.

After running over passers-by, Da Silva tried to run away, but was attacked with a stone by the victim’s father, who managed to knock him out meters later.

The drunk driver was unconscious on the ground and minutes later he was transferred to the Governador Otávio Lage Emergency Hospital in Siqueira, where he died due to the severity of the impact.

The father of the deceased minor was captured for the murder of the driver and said that his intention was not to kill him, but to capture him.

The facts, which were recorded on security cameras, were provided as evidence of the case by the Civil Police of this country.

After analyzing the case, magistrate Luciane Cristina Duarte da Silva granted provisional release to the father of the family, arguing that: “The situation in which the events occurred cannot be ignored, and the pain and very strong emotion he felt cannot be measured the defendant”.

The document also mentions that the man’s actions were due to the possible “driver’s escape”.

Five days after provisional release, the investigation was concluded, indicating that the father acted in self-defense.

